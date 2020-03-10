Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right One of Sydney’s swankiest fine diners has launched a new bar menu
One of Sydney’s swankiest fine diners has launched a new bar menu

By Matty Hirsch Posted: Tuesday March 10 2020, 1:57pm

A sliced Wagyu toastie on a plate next to a glass of wine at Aria.
Photograph: Supplied/Steven Woodburn

It’s been a busy few years for Aria. In August of 2016, Matt Moran’s flagship fine diner closed for a ten-week head-to-toe renovation, which saw the elegant space reimagined by designer George Livissianis (the Apollo, Cho Cho San, the Dolphin Hotel) with an earthier palette, lots of timber, leather panelling, plush seats and even plusher carpeting. Then came the appointment of executive chef Joel Bickford in 2018, who introduced a less-is-more approach to the structured two, three and four-course menus, as well as a heightened focus on native ingredients. And in December of last year, the acclaimed restaurant celebrated its twentieth birthday, with a series of special events that culminated in a New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

Now, the harbourside institution is adding another feather to its highly decorated cap: a brand-new bar menu. It’s the first time an alternative to the sit-down dining experience has ever been offered, and it’s a markedly more casual affair available only to walk-ins in the front bar area. Think finger foods like whipped cod roe topped with caviar and charcoal crackers, a crab sandwich with tarragon and lettuce heart, or even a Wagyu toastie with house mustard and dill pickle. Of course, you’ll find the usual suspects like nuts and olives, charcuterie, and cheese on there, too. The best part? Everything lands between $6 and $25, so you can blow more on one of the 80-odd selections by the glass on the splurge-worthy wine list – and hopefully still have a little left for a macadamia and acacia éclair.

Aria’s bar menu is served exclusively in the bar and available daily from 5.30-11pm.

Want to know some more cheap hacks at the city's fanciest restaurants? Check out how to access fine dining on a budget in Sydney.

Staff writer
By Matty Hirsch 51 Posts

Matty Hirsch is the Acting Food and Drink Editor at Time Out Sydney as of June 2019.

He reviews bars, cafés and restaurants, and covers news and events relating to all things food and drink. A restaurant manager by trade, Matty moved to Sydney in 2010 from his hometown of New York City, and he ran the floor at a number of venues before moving to Italy in 2016 to pursue a post-graduate degree in food studies at the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Now back Down Under, he contributes to a number of food and travel publications, lives in Redfern and seldom turns down a glass of red wine. 

Reach him at matthew.hirsch@timeout.com or connect with him on Instagram at @il_vagabondo