One of Sydney's top hospitality groups is giving away $3000 worth of dining experiences

To celebrate the end of lockdown, the group who brought us Bopp + Tone, the Botanist, the Butler and SoCal are giving away $3000 worth of dining experiences to six lucky Sydneysiders. The Applejack group are offering six $500 vouchers to spend across any of their venues, and after months of eating at our coffee tables, the prospect of a dinner shout is music to our ears.

Applejack owners, Hamish Watts and Ben Carroll said, “We never thought we’d be putting all of our venues back into hibernation following last year’s covid-19 lockdowns. Bringing people together to share moments and make memories is at the core of what Applejack believes, and we wanted to welcome back our valued customers with something a bit special.”

So, how can you get your mitts on a voucher and your bum on a bar-stool? As with all good things, you've got to be in it to win it. Head to the Applejack website here or download the Applejack app (which has a tonne of other bonuses, like points for cocktails) and just pop your details in before the competition closes on November 12. It's that easy.

