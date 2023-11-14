Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

SoCal

  • Bars
  • Neutral Bay
  1. A taco top view spread
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Someone holding a taco
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. A California inspired rooftop dining room
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Three pink cocktails lined up on a pink skate board
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Top view of a taco spread
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. A California inspired rooftop dining room
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

It's all about the Californian dreaming at this breezy bar north of the Bridge

Sunny surf energy, Californian food and a touch of fiesta have all found their way to a private deck on Young Street, giving Neutral Bay’s decade-old rooftop bar a charming holiday narrative. And though there isn’t a body of water in sight, that hasn’t stopped Applejack Hospitality (the team behind Rafi, Bopp and Tone, the Butler, Forrester’s, June’s Shoppe, Hester’s and the Botanist) going full seaside on the SoCal fit-out. Palm trees and hanging plants, a coastal paint palette and coloured festoon lighting channel cool, carefree Venice Beach vibes. 

Taco Tuesday is the busiest night of the week and for good reason. You can wrap your fingers around $3 tortillas filled with fresh fish, pork al pastor or crunchy okra, while throwing back $15 Classic or Spicy Margaritas. 

SoCal offers up plenty of predictable Latin American and Mexican tidbits to share including crisp fried wings, four cheese empanadas and chorizo quesadillas. Of course, when you’re in beach holiday mode, what you really want is seafood – and that's where SoCal doesn't disappoint. You can start with kingfish ceviche, before diving into their standout share plate of crisp skin barramundi with snow peas, radish and mole verde. Get handsy by adding warm tortillas and a trio of salsas on the side. 

Save a seat at the party for SoCal’s staple Margarita with Olmeca Altos Plata tequila, orange curacao, lime and sugar. You can also get it frozen; with a dash of grapefruit soda (just ask for the Paloma); with a chilli salt rim (say Spicy Señorita); or as a Frozen Lagerita topped with Freshwater Wedge Cerveza. 

SoCal also has ten Australian and Mexican beers for you to crack open, along with a succinct selection of bubbles, wines and even tequila flights for those planning on having a big night.

If you’re itching for your next getaway, take a dip on one of Sydney’s northern beaches and then make a pit stop for at SoCal for a Pacifico and a serve of ceviche. It’s a teeny-beachy mini-break, any time you want it.

RECOMMENDED:

Spice things up at these ace Mexican cantinas

Here are the MVPs of Sydney's huge Margarita scene

Head sky high to one of the best rooftop bars in Sydney

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
1 Young St
Neutral Bay
Sydney
2089
Contact:
View Website
02 9904 5691
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 5pm-late, Fri-Sun noon-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.