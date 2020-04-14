Making fundamental changes to a business model is never easy, but it becomes especially difficult in the face of what is happening around the world right now. While bars and restaurants with big backers and cultural institutions like the Sydney Opera House have made these transitions look relatively seamless in the past month, small businesses haven't had the same resources or wherewithal to stay afloat and simultaneously find new ways of connecting with people. Nobody understands the art of the so-called “pivot” better than marketing and PR experts, and now one of the biggest agencies in Sydney is doing its part to help the brands that need it most.

Example, the powerhouse Potts Point agency responsible for Merivale’s entire portfolio, has launched ‘Good Example’ – a pro-bono initiative providing strategic and creative expertise to the lifestyle, travel, entertainment and hospitality industries.

“We’ve been inspired and energised by those adapting positively to change and producing ideas that foster community, connection and hope,” says co-director Rebecca Gibbs. “By providing time and expertise where we can, we hope to collectively push innovation and support the creative industries we love and exist in.”

Gibbs and fellow director Andy El-Bayeh are encouraging business owners to submit briefs via email, and they’ll set aside time to work on one each week beginning Friday, April 17. The team has worked on campaigns for a broad range of clients in Australia – including Melbourne’s legendary Esplanade Hotel, Lost Paradise festival and MadMex – as well as global bigwigs like Eurail, Diageo and Pernod Ricard; chances are, they’re more than equipped to lend you a hand, too.

To find out more, click here, or to submit a brief directly, email good@example.com.au.