JUST ANNOUNCED: The first line-up of venues set to open at Sydney's brand-new Victoria Cross Station

Did you know Sydney’s Metro is almost in action? Next year, Sydneysiders will be able to travel from North Sydney to Barangaroo in just three minutes, and to Martin Place in five minutes – that’s less than the time it takes to walk from Circular Quay to Martin Place. But it’s not just all good commuting news, as today, the line-up of eateries set to open above North Sydney's new Victoria Cross Station (one of six new stations to open in 2024) have been revealed – and it’s a doozy.

Leading the charge is Newtown's beloved rock 'n' roll burger joint Mary’s, and the one and only Marrickville Pork Roll. Joining them will be Only Coffee, Top Impressions Bakery, Sushi Hub, Dopa, North Sandwiches, Machi Machi and McDonald’s. We also love the sound of the new pedestrian laneway that’ll be found at the heart of the Victoria Cross precinct – it will be dotted with bars and restaurants, and honestly we’re there.

Photograph: Mitch Lui

A total of 20 food and drink operators will be opening up at the new Victoria Cross precinct – including five new terrace restaurants – as well as a massive 42-storey office building holding up to 7,000 workers. The venues will be joining newish hotspots Rafi, Poetica and Loulou Bistro in North Sydney, giving you even more reason to come on a date (here).

Developed by Lendlease and designed by Bates Smart, Victoria Cross will be one of Australia’s most sustainable precincts – all venues will be carbon neutral in operation, with all power to be purchased from renewable sources (we love to see it!), and is slated to be completed by 2025. As for what else is opening there, we will keep you updated when we hear more.

