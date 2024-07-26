Pho incredible: The world’s largest pho is now found right here in Sydney

The world's largest bowl of pho – Vietnam’s aromatic and delicious noodle-based soup – is now found right here in Sydney. Pho real. Located in Market City, Cam On Restaurant is now serving the colossal bowls made up of 4 litres of broth, 2kg of noodles, 1.5kg of meat of your choice, and 500g of fresh bean sprouts. It will feed up to eight people, and tbh we’re up for the challenge. The record was previously held by Seattle's Dong Thap Noodles, which consisted of a measly 3 litres of broth and about 1.3kg of noodles.

Don’t mistake large for lacking-in-quality, though. The chefs at the Haymarket eatery create the pho from a family recipe, so you can expect to enjoy all the things you love about the famous dish – slippery noodles, a balanced broth, fragrant herbs, tender meat – in Cam On’s version. It’s just a supersized one.

Don’t think you can tackle 4 litres of pho? No worries. Cam On also sells their pho in teapots – which is either gimmicky or cute, depending on how you look at it.

Up for it? The Big Bowl of pho will set you back $148.50 and is available now. Wear loose-fitting pants.

