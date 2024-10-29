Pretend you’re in Scotland with this Australian-first, super-luxe, whisky-laced experience

Picture this: you wake up to the sounds of birds singing at Bundanoon's five-star Osborn House, and look out to see the bush-cloaked mountains of Morton National Park. There’s a freestanding outdoor bath on your private deck, and you smile, knowing you’ll be soaking in it later. You and your friend, partner, whoever, enjoy a slow morning with steaming-hot coffee and buttery scrambled eggs. It’s now time to head to the sun-dappled forest bathing deck, where you hop between the sauna, jacuzzi and ice bath. Later, you sip on a single malt whisky in front of your own cackling fireplace before a dinner featuring produce grown in the Southern Highlands. You step out for one final drink and look up to see the diamond-like stars twinkling in the black sky, breathing in the fresh country air. Tomorrow is still to come – will you play tennis, go for a bush walk, or spend the day reading in bed? – but right now, you’re exactly where you want to be.
Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Well, it doesn’t just have to be a dream – because for the first time ever, Balvenie – the Scottish distillery that's been crafting single malt whisky for more than 125 years – is bringing a touch of Speyside magic to NSW’s own Southern Highlands with the launch of The Balvenie Residence at Osborn House. An Australian-first, this collaboration between Balvenie whisky and the five-star Osborn House allows whisky lovers to embark on a few days of extravagance, bliss and seriously-good whisky. DoubleWood 12-year-old, Caribbean Cask 14-year-old, French Oak 16-year-old and PortWood 21-year-old, we’re looking at you.
This exclusive experience includes two nights’ accommodation in your own private Forest Lodge at Osborn House, which features a freestanding outdoor bath, wood fire and marshmallow-like bed, as well as access to Osborn House’s Forest Bathing Deck, complete with a sauna, jacuzzi, ice bath and fire pit, plus its 25-metre pool, steam room, sauna and tennis court. You’ll also enjoy a multi-course dinner for two at Osborn House’s Fire Kitchen, where farm-fresh produce is cooked by flames in the open-fire kitchen, with each course paired with The Balvenie Single Malt Whisky’s renowned cask-finished collection. Plus, you’ll take home The Balvenie Collection of Curious Casks American Bourbon Barrel 14-Year Old, valued at $205.
Time Out Sydney recently sampled the Balvenie Residence at Osborn House and can attest it’s about as much whisky-laced fun as you can have in a couple of days.
Here’s everything included in The Balvenie Residence at Osborn House:
- Two nights’ accommodation in the Forest Lodge at Osborn House
- Dinner for two at the Fire Kitchen restaurant paired with The Balvenie’s finest whiskies
- The Balvenie Collection of Curious Casks American Bourbon Barrel 14-Year Old, valued at $205
- Daily breakfast featuring seasonal produce
- Access to Osborn House’s exclusive Forest Bathing Deck, complete with sauna, jacuzzi, ice bath, and fire pit
- Non-alcoholic mini-bar
- Use of all facilities, including the 25m pool, steam room, sauna, and tennis court
- Valet parking
Joey Chisholm, The Balvenie brand ambassador, said: “The Balvenie and Osborn House share a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, and I’m thrilled that we can bring such a special experience to Australian whisky drinkers. I was lucky enough to recently visit our distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, and what I took away was the truly inspiring dedication, passion, and teamwork that goes into handcrafting each dram of our whisky.
“On my first visit to Osborn House, I felt that same energy. The team's hospitality is infectious, and the experience they create is a level of luxury unlike anywhere else in Australia. We hope each guest enjoys the perfect pairing dinner that Osborn House’s head chef Axel and I have put together. There is nothing better than fresh produce over the open flame and a drop of our cask-finished single malt,” he said.
The Balvenie Residence at Osborn House starts from $2,500 and can be booked for travel between March and May 2025, subject to availability. Bookings are now live here.
