Pretend you’re in Scotland with this Australian-first, super-luxe, whisky-laced experience

Picture this: you wake up to the sounds of birds singing at Bundanoon's five-star Osborn House, and look out to see the bush-cloaked mountains of Morton National Park. There’s a freestanding outdoor bath on your private deck, and you smile, knowing you’ll be soaking in it later. You and your friend, partner, whoever, enjoy a slow morning with steaming-hot coffee and buttery scrambled eggs. It’s now time to head to the sun-dappled forest bathing deck, where you hop between the sauna, jacuzzi and ice bath. Later, you sip on a single malt whisky in front of your own cackling fireplace before a dinner featuring produce grown in the Southern Highlands. You step out for one final drink and look up to see the diamond-like stars twinkling in the black sky, breathing in the fresh country air. Tomorrow is still to come – will you play tennis, go for a bush walk, or spend the day reading in bed? – but right now, you’re exactly where you want to be.

Photograph: Supplied | Osborn House

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Well, it doesn’t just have to be a dream – because for the first time ever, Balvenie – the Scottish distillery that's been crafting single malt whisky for more than 125 years – is bringing a touch of Speyside magic to NSW’s own Southern Highlands with the launch of The Balvenie Residence at Osborn House. An Australian-first, this collaboration between Balvenie whisky and the five-star Osborn House allows whisky lovers to embark on a few days of extravagance, bliss and seriously-good whisky. DoubleWood 12-year-old, Caribbean Cask 14-year-old, French Oak 16-year-old and PortWood 21-year-old, we’re looking at you.

Photograph: Supplied | Osborn House

This exclusive experience includes two nights’ accommodation in your own private Forest Lodge at Osborn House, which features a freestanding outdoor bath, wood fire and marshmallow-like bed, as well as access to Osborn House’s Forest Bathing Deck, complete with a sauna, jacuzzi, ice bath and fire pit, plus its 25-metre pool, steam room, sauna and tennis court. You’ll also enjoy a multi-course dinner for two at Osborn House’s Fire Kitchen, where farm-fresh produce is cooked by flames in the open-fire kitchen, with each course paired with The Balvenie Single Malt Whisky’s renowned cask-finished collection. Plus, you’ll take home The Balvenie Collection of Curious Casks American Bourbon Barrel 14-Year Old, valued at $205.

Photograph: Dexter Kim

Time Out Sydney recently sampled the Balvenie Residence at Osborn House and can attest it’s about as much whisky-laced fun as you can have in a couple of days.

Here’s everything included in The Balvenie Residence at Osborn House:

Two nights’ accommodation in the Forest Lodge at Osborn House

Dinner for two at the Fire Kitchen restaurant paired with The Balvenie’s finest whiskies

The Balvenie Collection of Curious Casks American Bourbon Barrel 14-Year Old, valued at $205

Daily breakfast featuring seasonal produce

Access to Osborn House’s exclusive Forest Bathing Deck, complete with sauna, jacuzzi, ice bath, and fire pit

Non-alcoholic mini-bar

Use of all facilities, including the 25m pool, steam room, sauna, and tennis court

Valet parking

Photograph: Avril Treasure for Time Out Sydney

Joey Chisholm, The Balvenie brand ambassador, said: “The Balvenie and Osborn House share a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, and I’m thrilled that we can bring such a special experience to Australian whisky drinkers. I was lucky enough to recently visit our distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, and what I took away was the truly inspiring dedication, passion, and teamwork that goes into handcrafting each dram of our whisky.

“On my first visit to Osborn House, I felt that same energy. The team's hospitality is infectious, and the experience they create is a level of luxury unlike anywhere else in Australia. We hope each guest enjoys the perfect pairing dinner that Osborn House’s head chef Axel and I have put together. There is nothing better than fresh produce over the open flame and a drop of our cask-finished single malt,” he said.

The Balvenie Residence at Osborn House starts from $2,500 and can be booked for travel between March and May 2025, subject to availability. Bookings are now live here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: