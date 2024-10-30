Qantas’ fancy new direct flights from Sydney to London and New York have a new 2026 lift-off date

Euro summer always sounds like a great idea, until you’re eight hours into the second leg of your 24+ hour flight to sunnier weather. Compression socks, sleeping pills and long airport layovers are the price us Aussies have to pay for summer in winter and good pasta.

Not for long. Enter: our national airline. A few years ago, Qantas announced ‘Project Sunrise’, a 20-hour flight direct from Sydney to London, and 18 hours from Sydney to New York. Initially the flights were due to start transporting travellers in 2025, but manufacturing and certification issues have delayed the delivery of 12 AirbusA350-1000s.

With a new anticipated lift-off in the late half of 2026, we’re counting down the days.

Way back when, we got a sneak peek of what the first class cabins would look like, and let’s just say that flying wouldn’t be so bad sitting in one of those bad boys. Instead of a seat that transforms into a bed, first class flyers will board to both an armchair, and a bed, plus sliding doors, private wardrobe and storage, and a 32” HD screen. They’ll also get a tablet to control the mood lighting, temperature and even the humidity as part of Qantas’ Wellness Program for the new aircrafts.

For us plebs hanging back in economy, there are still some pretty cool upgrades to look forward to. The usual 300 person capacity will be reduced to 238 to allow for a little more legroom and ‘wellness zones’. Set throughout the plane, the corners have on-screen exercise programs, stretch handles and hydration stations to keep you moving on the long haul.

