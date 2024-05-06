Rock musical phenomenon ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is coming to the Sydney stage this year

Jesus Christ! The messiah will return to rock the Sydney stage when Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar arrives in Australia later this year, following huge acclaim and sold-out seasons in London as well as an extensive tour of North America. The Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of this celebrated rock musical will open at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre in November, where the original Australian production began in 1972, ahead of a national tour.

With an iconic 1970s rock score that was originally released as a concept album, this global musical phenomenon has been wowing audiences for decades. Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, and went on to become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time when it transferred to London.

The original Australian production opened at the Capitol in May 1972, followed by seasons at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. Many people will also remember the iconic sell-out Australian arena tour in 1992, which starred John Farnham, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Angry Anderson, Russell Morris and John Waters.



Loosely based on the Gospels' accounts of the Passion, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. This musical is not so much about preaching the word of the Bible, but it’s more of a subversive interpretation of the psychology of the good book’s characters, with Judas expressing dissatisfaction with the direction in which Jesus is steering his disciples. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

Produced in Australia by John Frost and David Ian for Crossroads Live, in association with Work Light Productions, this new production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. We’re told that auditions for the cast will begin shortly.

You can join the waitlist now at jesuschristsuperstarmusical.com.au to be first in line to buy tickets.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: