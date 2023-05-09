Rockpool's new happy hour means everyone can taste the luxe life

Award-winning Rockpool Bar & Grill has been one of Sydney’s favourite restaurants for decades. That said, its price list (at the exxy end of town) means it hasn’t been easily accessible to everyone. Until now. Coined the 'RP Hour', the establishment has just introduced a happy hour with a distinctly classy, Rockpool twist. Two hours, in fact, when you can nab delicious snacks, cocktails and premium wines, on a budget.

It's on from 4 to 6pm, every Monday to Friday, in the Rockpool Bar, which sits alongside Sydney’s most elegant dining room. For $15, you can get your mitts on a chorizo hot dog with chimichurri and crispy onions; a fish po boy with salted chilli mayonnaise; or a Rockpool BLT with smoked garlic mayonnaise – all made by Rockpool's chefs. Make it a meal, with a $4 side of fries.

For $12, you can order a Martini, an Old Fashioned, a Margarita or an RP Spritz. For $15, you can choose a glass from the ‘Sommelier’s Selection’ of sparkling, red and white wines. While select beers will set you back seven bucks.

As always, those stopping by Rockpool Bar can also order one of Sydney’s best burgers without breaking the bank. You can get David Blackmore’s Wagyu burger with bacon, gruyere and zuni pickle, or the signature Rockpool Cheeseburger, both available with hand-cut chips and a glass of Resch’s Lager for $29 (Monday to Saturday, from open until close).

“RP Hour is a terrific way to enjoy a taste of Rockpool Sydney in our more casual, yet elegant, bar setting,” says Rockpool’s culinary director, Corey Costelloe. “Whether it’s a quick drink and snack after work before heading home, or a prelude to dinner, guests will receive our signature Rockpool service and enjoy a premium dining experience.”

So, stop by Rockpool Bar after work and get a taste of luxury without the luxe price tag. Find out more about the RP Hour, here.

