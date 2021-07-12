The last 18 months have been tough for everyone, but few have been hit as hard as Sydney’s hospitality workers. With an increasingly casualised workforce and bureaucratic red tape making visas harder and harder to access (even before the pandemic hit), restaurants are struggling to keep staff, and out-of-work hospitality workers have gone from largely living hand to mouth to facing financial ruin. This is understandably putting a massive strain on folks' mental health as well as their bank balance, and until we can finally get our hands on enough vaccinations, it could still be months until lockdown restrictions are lifted.

While many restaurants are making dramatic pivots towards takeaway options to generate a profit and keep staff employed, there are still plenty of casualties of the pandemic, notably the recent closure of late night Korean BBQ favourite, Madang.

Fortunately, Sydneysiders have seen some incredible generosity from eateries across the city offering free meals and supplies to those doing it tough and hospitality workers who have had their shifts slashed or suspended indefinitely. The legends at Sagra in Darlinghurst are doing just that by providing free meals for those in need, from Monday to Friday between 5-6pm. They’re updating what’s on offer frequently on their Instagram, but you can expect the likes of pappardelle with beef ragu, soy and vinegar braised chicken with rice, and spinach and ricotta pies. Good on you, guys!

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available. You can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1800 010 630, and Black Dog Institute on 02 9382 4530.

