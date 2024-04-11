The Finnish sauna will be on the shores of Quarantine Beach (near Manly) from April 15 until April 28

It’s sauna season, and though we’re already sort of longing for summer to start again, we’re happy to make like the Scandinavians do, and spend our crisp, bright days between the sauna and the ocean. To welcome the cooler weather in style, we’d suggest heading to this magical Finnish sauna that’s popping up by a Northern Beaches beach for 13 days of coastal wellness.

Photograph: Supplied | Danielle Nieuwendyk

Cedar and Salt – Sydney's first pop-up seaside Finnish sauna – will be providing steamy oceanside experiences from Monday, April 15 until Sunday, April 28. The beautiful wood-fired sauna will be situated at the Wharf Precinct at the Q Station hotel, on the shores of Quarantine Beach (near Manly), meaning easy access to the ocean for a post or pre-sauna swim.

Photograph: Supplied | Danielle Nieuwendyk

Sessions are 45 minutes long, and the team recommends taking a mid-session dip in the water, before jumping back into the sauna for a final 20 minutes of stress-reducing, anti-inflammatory sweating.

Keen? You can book your session over here.





Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: