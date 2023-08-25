Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Narooma waterways
Photograph: Destination NSW | Narooma

Sick of Sydney's astronomical rent rates? These sea change towns have actually plummeted in price

These are the NSW towns for some slower (and cheaper) living

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Advertising

Regional towns across NSW got a real shock during the pandemic when Sydneysiders started leaving the city, opting for nature and slower living. Mass sea and tree changes led rent and sale prices in these towns to skyrocket.

It’s safe to say Sydney is well and truly bustling again (goodbye, lockout laws) – the consequences for the sea- and tree-change towns is a whole lot of real estate supply and not so much tenant demand anymore, according to the latest Domain Rent Report

Sitting a four-and-a-half-hour drive south of Sydney, the Eurobodalla Shire recorded the biggest drop in rent rates (-7.9%). This stretch of the south coast includes Narooma, with its fresh-as seafood, as well as Batemans Bay’s glimmering rocky coves. 

Following suit with a fall of -4.5% was Lismore (not surprising, considering the flood assault the town faced), and in third place, Wingecarribee (-4.5%). 

The world hasn’t totally turned on its head – rest assured that rent rates were still rising in areas like Wollongong (7.9%), Tamworth (10.5%), and regional Cootamundra-Gundagai (the top rise by far at 22.6%). 

Byron Bay came in with the highest median asking-rent price. Are you ready for this? An eye-watering $950 per week. Turns out the boho lifestyle doesn’t come with a hippy price tag.

RECOMMENDED: 

This popular Sydney hospitality group is offering 49% off drinks for groups of 8 or more

Magpie swooping season is here – here's how to cope

SXSW Sydney festival access just became more affordable

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.