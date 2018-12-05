A guide to the South Coast

Drive only two short hours south of Sydney and you’re in an adventure playground on the South Coast. Destination surfing spots, climbing cliffs, and coastal treks draw in those who relax by doing, but if you prefer to recline and dine, there’s fresh seafood, local produce and a burgeoning dining scene to ensure all your relaxation goals are met. And happily, many of the towns along the South Coast are clustered together, making jumping from a surf lesson at Killalea State Park to dinner in Berry a breeze.

So when should you visit? This all depends on whether you’re here to get in the sea. If the South Coast’s incredible roster of surf beaches is what draws you here, opt for the warmer months or bring a steamer (wetsuit). If you like a crisp snap in the air while you snack through little towns and villages, the low season will suit you to a tee. And if you’re here to see whales, make sure you time it right: from May to July humpback whales migrate north, from September to November they bring their calves south again.

Want more easy getaways? How about a quick trip to the Hunter Valley or the Katoomba? Or why not take a gourmet escape to Orange?