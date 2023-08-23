Sydney
Friends enjoying drinks at the Ivy
Photograph: Supplied

Merivale is offering 49% off drinks for groups of 8 or more all September

Score (nearly) half-price drinks at 36 different bars and pubs for the entire month

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
In news that’s sure to put a smile on your dial, Merivale has announced they are offering 49 per cent off booze at 36 of their venues for the whole month when you come in with a group of eight or more. Think bottles of wine, cocktails, pints of beer and more. If you needed an excuse to book a girl’s day out, family lunch, or team celebration, this is it.

The offer can be redeemed at 36 Merivale venues across Sydney including the Alex, the Vic on the Park, the Newport, the Beresford, the Royal Bondi, and cocktail bars such as Charlie Parker’s, Palmer and Co, and Little Felix.

All you need to do is make a booking with seven or more mates, and you will score the nearly half price drinks for the first hour.

The offer will kick off from the first day of spring, that's Friday, September 1, and will run until Thursday, September 28.

Just heads up: the offer excludes the October Long Weekend and applies to drinks under $350.00 per item. Check out the list of venues that are taking part here

