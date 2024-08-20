Stop everything! Jetstar has launched a mega sale, with flights from Sydney to Hawaii for $280

If the last few weeks of Sydney winter have got you craving an escape, this news is bound to lift your spirits. Jetstar has just dropped a mega flight sale, offering ridiculously cheap fares to dreamy destinations around the world. Yep, you could soon be sunbaking on the shores of Byron Bay (flights from Sydney to Ballina start at $34), or big wave surfing in Hawaii (with flights from Sydney to Honolulu from $280).



Aptly named the ‘Just Plan Good Sale,’ this super cheap flight sale kicked off on Wednesday, August 21, and will run until 11.59pm AEST on Monday, August 26, unless sold out prior (i.e. you’ll want to get in quick). Budget-savvy travellers can choose from 375,000 extremely discounted flights to a whole heap of alluring domestic and international destinations, with one-way fares starting at just $34 between Sydney and Byron Bay – or $29 for Club Jetstar members.

Other jaw-dropping domestic deals include Sydney to Melbourne from $39 ($34 for Club Jetstar members), Sydney to Hobart for just $59, or Sydney to Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays for as little as $79 ($74 for Club Jetstar members).



If you’ve got your sights set across the seas, you can fly from Sydney to Nadi (Fiji) from $189, from Sydney to Seoul from $309, from Sydney to Bali from $215 or from Sydney to Ho Chi Mihn for as little as $170. Madness!



All domestic flights are for travel from early October, 2024 to late March, 2025, with international dates extending to mid-June, 2025. Take our advice: book now and plan later! You can find out more about the sale here.

