Sydney institution Chiswick has launched a brand new at-home menu

With the pace of the pivoting we've seen in recent weeks from the restaurateurs and hospitality heavyweights of Sydney's dining scene, you'd think they were bonafide netball pros. Now, Matt Moran's Chiswick – with bricks-and-mortar locations in Woollahra and at the Art Gallery of New South Wales – has come to join the party with a refreshing take on its dine-in menu that's now available for takeaway.

The new Chiswick at Home menu has been made fit to travel, while still preserving the freshness and delicacy of its star ingredients: the Chiswick in-house garden is still a source of inspiration, and the menu features the classic hits you've come to know and love – the famous Chiswick lamb shoulder with peperonata and mint, for example, for a cool $76. Throw in some sides – maybe the roasted pumpkin with gremolata, or the garlic and duck fat roasted potatoes and you've got a meal worth unbuttoning your jeans for. And if ever there were a time for comfort food, this would be it – so main man Matt Moran has also added a new duck, chicken and pea pie inspired by an Aria favourite – another of Moran's restaurants – to the menu.

The menu launches on Thursday, May 7 – in other words, just in time to give your mum the lavish feast of her iso-dreams for mother's Day on Sunday. Chiswick has got two banquets lined up for just the occasion – order online and choose from the feast centred around a herb roasted chicken or the one with the Chiswick lamb shoulder – both come with a selection of starters and sides (think wood-fired flatbread, ricotta gnocchi, a roasted beetroot salad with hazelnuts and Persian feta) and both serve four. Go all out and tack on a bottle of Veuve Clicquot ($69) or a round of Elderflower Spritz cocktails ($95). Now, once you're done, the good folk at Chiswick wouldn't leave you out in the cold without some dessert. There's a bake-at-home spiced apple and rhubarb crumble just perfect for the nippy weather in Sydney lately.

If you're looking to get in early – recommended, honestly – the menu is available from Wednesday to Sunday with pickup between 5:30 - 8pm. If you want to settle in for a long weekend lunch, they're taking lunch orders on Saturday and Sunday between 11:30am and 2pm. Check online for a comprehensive list of opening hours.

Want more? Surry Hills' Golden Age has just launched a new online bottle shop and candy bar.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story