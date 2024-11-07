Well, there’s a lot going on in the world right now, isn’t there? Amidst the horrors, there is one golden light shining at the end of the rainbow – and that is the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, which has just dropped a massive update about everything we have to look forward to in the program for 2025. Come February, we will have an extraordinary celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride, culture, community, and great big ridiculous parties to dive into.

What is the date of Sydney Mardi Gras in 2025?

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival returns from February 14 to March 2, 2025. The jewel in the Mardi Gras crown, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, will once again take to Oxford Street in spectacular fashion on Saturday, March 1 – featuring three premium Parade Viewing Areas, including the newly revamped Taylor Square Takeover promising parade-goers a totally new block party experience.

Who will headline Sydney Mardi Gras in 2025?

Every year after the parade, the official Mardi Gras Party shimmies on late into the night. In 2025, it is set to be another unforgettable night, headlined by Grammy award winning DJ, producer and fashion icon Honey Dijon and UK musician, DJ and songwriter Romy – one third of indie band The xx and now a solo artist with her debut album Mid Air, featuring Grammy nominated track ‘Strong’. In an exclusive Sydney appearance, Romy will perform live, bringing her unique sound and energy to the iconic event. Expect an eight-hour explosion of music across six venues, celebrating the rich diversity of our global community through a night of pure, unadulterated joy.

Elsewhere in the program, we’re also pumped about the news that drag superstar Trixie Mattel (RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars champion, star of Trixie Motel, DJ, and business mogul) is bringing her glittering Solid Pink Disco back for Mardi Gras, where vibrant pink fashion and infectious party vibes combine for the ultimate dancefloor experience. Also, cabaret icon Reuben Kaye will bring us a special edition of The Kaye Hole, his ever-risqué variety show that promises a wild night of no-holds-barred comedy, daring performances, and live music that pushes boundaries and celebrates queer art in its rawest form.

What’s the deal with the Kylie vs Mardi Gras clash?

Squeals of delight were heard across the nation when Australia’s queen of pop, our Kylie Minogue, announced a global tour kicking off right here in Oz. Those squeals were immediately followed by gasps of shock, when it became apparent that her Sydney concerts are happening on the same weekend as the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade. It’s particularly surprising because our golden girl has long been a bonafide gay icon. In the early ’90s, before it was “cool” to align yourself with the queer community, Kylie was performing for the gays at Sydney Mardi Gras in her gold hotpants. During the olympic-sized festivities of Sydney WorldPride 2023, Kylie headlined the televised WorldPride Opening Concert – and the moment she whipped out her sis’ Danni Minogue and they dueted in matching outfits goes down as one of the most iconic moments of Sydney WorldPride.

So, is there any bad blood between Kylie and Mardi Gras? Well, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith has dismissed any speculation, saying: “Kylie and the Parade in one weekend? It doesn’t get bigger than this! Between the Parade, Kylie’s concert, and the other Mardi Gras events that weekend, it’s packed with everything you could want. And you can definitely fit it all in – just remember, pace yourself and stay hydrated. It’s a marathon, not a sprint… and we’ve got a whole calendar of Mardi Gras magic planned!"

Is Mardi Gras Fair Day coming back in 2025?

After an unexpected hiatus in 2024 due to a somewhat catastrophic asbestos outbreak, Mardi Gras Fair Day will be back in full swing at Victoria Park in 2025, bringing together over 200 food, retail, community stalls, and the best of our four-legged friends at the always camp Doggywood pageant. In addition, Trans Camp and the Karaoke Cave are set to make their Fair Day debut, adding even more fun to the festival’s grand opening event.

Gil Beckwith expressed her excitement about the return of the community event, saying: "Fair Day is more than just an event; it’s a beloved gathering for our community and one of the most inclusive days on our calendar. After a year’s hiatus, it’s wonderful to see Fair Day return. It’s a day where LGBTQIA+ individuals, families, friends, and allies come together to celebrate, connect, and share in our diverse culture. It’s a truly special event because it brings together all ages and backgrounds in a welcoming, joyous space, reminding us that everyone has a place in our community. It’s always been a cornerstone of Mardi Gras, and I’m thrilled to see it back this year."

What else is coming up for Sydney Mardi Gras?

Returning signature events include the dazzling Sissy Ball, the ever-popular Kaftana Pool Party, the hilarious Laugh Out Proud, the vibrant Paradiso Pool Party, and everybody’s favourite post-parade kick-on, Laneway. 2025 also marks the launch of the Pride in Sport Festival, an initiative that highlights LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sports across Australia – from self-defence workshops to volleyball tournaments, this new addition aims to inspire and empower LGBTQIA+ athletes of all levels.

The 2025 Festival also sees the return of Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert, presented in partnership with City Recital Hall, 2025 will mark its first appearance since its inception during WorldPride in 2023. Also new for 2025 is Mardi Gras + Qtopia, an exciting collaboration with Qtopia Sydney, the world’s largest centre for queer history and culture; and the Sydney Opera House will present Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible is Going to Happen, a razor-sharp, one-man show starring Samuel Barnett. Stay tuned for more Mardi Gras news and recommendations from us, and head to mardigras.org.au.

