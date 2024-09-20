It’s more than three decades since Kylie – the golden girl of Australia – made her first foray into the global music scene, releasing the ridiculously fun anthem that is ‘The Loco Motion’. Since then, she’s gone on to become a household name around the world, and her sparkle hasn’t dimmed in the slightest – with songs like ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘All The Lovers’ and ‘Padam Padam’ (released in 2001, 2010 and 2023 respectively) consistently reinstating her position as one of the world’s true pop stars. And though she’s famous across the world, Kylie holds a special place in Aussie culture. To quote Jacob Elordi, the pop princess is “a national treasure. Period.”, so it feels right that she’s kicking off her world tour – her biggest since 2011 – here on home soil.

When are the Kylie Sydney shows?

After lighting the fuse for the Tension Tour in Perth on Saturday, February 15, Kylie will bring her pop angel energy to Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane before gracing the Harbour City with her presence. She’ll be rounding out the Aussie leg of her tour at the Qudos Bank Arena, with two gloriously glittery shows on Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2.

When do Kylie Sydney tickets go on sale?

General tickets for Kylie’s Sydney shows will go on sale on Wednesday, October 2 at 11am Sydney time via Ticketek. If you’re buying for the Kylie fans in your life, you might need to cut a few from the list – there’s a limit of ten tickets per purchase for general sale tickets (and a limit of six for presale tickets).

Is there a presale for Kylie’s Sydney shows?

Thankfully, yes – Telstra Members will have exclusive access to the Telstra Plus Member presale, which will start on Tuesday, September 24 at 1pm. If you’re a Frontier Member, you can jump on the Frontier presale, which starts Thursday 26 September at 3pm.

Kylie Sydney ticket prices

Tickets for Kylie's Sydney shows start at $99.90 for D reserve seats, with A reserve seats costing $299.90. If you're a card-carrying Lover, you might be interested in the Padam Padam VIP package, which will score you entry to a pre-show party with canapés and a welcome drink (for a cool $799.90 per person) or the Tension VIP tickets, which include a limited edition tour gift, commemorative Kylie laminate and lanyard, and special early check-in ($499.90 each).

What will Kylie’s Sydney show be like?



Though she’s gone on record to confirm there will be “a whole lot of Padaming”, this tour will be a celebration of her upcoming album – a high-octane, electronic leaning collection of 13 songs, including collaborative tracks with Tove Lo, Sia and The Blessed Madonna. If you want to get in the mood before the show, you can pre-order Tension II here.

Where is Kylie performing in Australia?

Kylie will kick off her Tension Tour in Perth on Saturday, February 15, before popping up in Adelaide for one show on Tuesday, February 18, then two show’s in Melbourne on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21, then going on to Brisbane for one show on Wednesday, February 26 before the grand finale in the Emerald City on the first weekend of March.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

And these are the best bars and pubs for live music in Sydney.

In the mood for a show? Here’s our list of the best theatre to see in Sydney this month.