In news that will inevitably be contested by many locals, Sydney has just been declared both the best place in the world to live – and the 5th best city, overall, in the world.

According to a global survey conducted by brand consultancy Brand Finance, Sydney scored 77.9/100 in a survey that took on answers from 15,000 regular people from all over the world. Note that this survey was all about ‘perception’, which essentially means that the data was taken from asking people from around the world (including from here) what they think Sydney and other cities would be like to live in. Questions were asked around a number of liveability and other factors.

Sydney got first place for the most ‘desirable’ place in the world to live, thanks to its vast natural beauty, stunning beaches and harbour. Fair.

It was ranked 2nd best city for retirement (obviously debatable, due to property prices!), and 2nd for the best city for local and remote work offerings. In less controversial results, it scored 3rd in the world for best weather, which (let us not mention last year) has certainly been the case in town these last few weeks.

Photograph: Shutterstock

When all these things were added up, Sydney ranked 5th on the Brand Finance City Index list for ‘best city brand’, which means that clearly our ‘vibe’ has made it across the planet in a way that is mostly highly regarded, even if locals don’t always feel the same way.

London came in at number one city overall in this survey, with a total score of 84.6/100, followed by New York City, Paris, Los Angeles, and then us.

With the results of this particular survey all driven by perceptions, of course these results will spark debate – but in a lot of ways, we are on board. Sydney (for all its flaws, failings and rental crises) is a pretty lovely place to live, if we do say so ourselves.



