In breaking news, Sydney’s very own psychic penguins have just predicted that the Matildas are going to win against the Republic of Ireland in the opening FIFA Women’s World Cup match this Thursday, and yes – this is bird magic.

Sydney’s Gentoo penguins have made headlines for their love lives before, but when it comes to their ability to predict the future, we’re all yet to see how it actually pans out (but maybe, that’s kind of the point). There’s a first time for everything.

Photograph: Destination NSW

The psychic penguin action went down at Sealife Sydney Aquarium yesterday, and involved two of the Gentoo penguin keepers hopping into the enclosure and holding up an Irish and Australian flag respectively. An official FIFA Women's World Cup soccer ball was placed in the middle of them on the icy ground, with the penguins then channelling all their football glory dreams and kicking (yes, really kicking) the ball towards a flag of their choice.

Photograph: Destination NSW

In this case, it was actually the Australian flag that took the hit. Unconscious bias? Maybe. Otherworldly cosmic powers? Almost certainly.

We are told that as the World Cup continues to sparkle up Sydney, the psychic penguins will continue making their predictions.

Time will only tell.

