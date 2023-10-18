Sydneysiders: Score super cheap international flights to exotic locations with this Virgin Australia sale

Fire up the group chat because 500,000 international and domestic flights are going cheap right now

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that cheap flights are always a good time. This week, Virgin Australia has announced a mega sale on 500,000 flights to a bunch of far-flung domestic and international destinations – and with some flights starting at $45, you can count us in as pretty damn keen.

With the cost of living crisis (also known as *cozzie livs*) making most of our current dreams of an exotic getaway about as useless as staring at a picture of an overly saturated lagoon in a travel agency’s window, this sale is kind of exactly what we all need – and it will be running from right now until midnight on October 23.

Photograph: Supplied You could fly to Fiji for $529 return

For Sydneysiders, some of the deals we’ve clocked include a one-way trip from Sydney to Hamilton Island for $125, and return trips to Fiji for $529 and Bali for $629.

Fire up the group chat, immediately.

As it is with all airlines, bear in mind that these deals are only valid if you fly on certain dates, there’s probably going to be hidden costs, and the sale prices are only for Economy and Economy Lite trips.

You can get in on the sale action and score yourself a sweet new trip in 2024 by clicking right here.

How's that for something to look forward to?

