Hyams Beach, New South Wales
Photograph: Tourism Australia | Hutchings Camps

It's official: This NSW beach has some of the clearest waters in the world, according to a new analysis

People who've been to Hyams Beach will understand why it ranks so high in the "crystal clear waters" stakes

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
If there's one thing Australia excels at, it's beaches. And when it comes to crystal-clear waters, we continue to take the lead, according to a new analysis, which has found that Australia has (by far) the most beaches with crystal-clear waters in Oceania. A NSW beach – Hyams Beach in the Shoalhaven's Jervis Bay, which was also recently declared one of the top ten best beaches in the world – came in the third top spot on the ladder.

American travel site Florida Panhandle analysed more than 2.4 million traveller reviews of 3,117 beaches across the globe and sorted them based on the percentage of reviews that contain the phrase “clear water”. The findings revealed that Australia has the most beaches with pure, clear waters across Oceania, with eight of the top ten beaches located Down Under, and the third top right here in NSW. Considering the continent takes in 14 beachy countries and three of the world’s five oceans, that’s an impressive feat.

In Australia, Parakeet Bay in Rottnest Island was named the beach with the clearest waters, followed by Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay, Eli Creek in K’gari and Emily Bay in Norfolk Island.

The only other countries with beaches that made the top ten list were Vanuatu (in first place) and Samoa.

Here's the top ten list for beaches with the clearest waters in Oceania: 

  1. Champagne Beach, Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu 
  2. Parakeet Bay, Rottnest Island, Australia 
  3. Hyams Beach, Jervis Bay, Australia 
  4. Eli Creek, K’gari (Fraser Island), Australia 
  5. Emily Bay, Norfolk Island, Australia 
  6. Salmon Bay, Perth, Australia 
  7. Meelup Beach, Dunsborough, Australia
  8. Lagoon Beach, Lord Howe Island, Australia 
  9. Greens Pool, Denmark, Australia
  10. Lalomanu Beach, Apia, Samoa  

