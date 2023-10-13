People who've been to Hyams Beach will understand why it ranks so high in the "crystal clear waters" stakes

If there's one thing Australia excels at, it's beaches. And when it comes to crystal-clear waters, we continue to take the lead, according to a new analysis, which has found that Australia has (by far) the most beaches with crystal-clear waters in Oceania. A NSW beach – Hyams Beach in the Shoalhaven's Jervis Bay, which was also recently declared one of the top ten best beaches in the world – came in the third top spot on the ladder.

American travel site Florida Panhandle analysed more than 2.4 million traveller reviews of 3,117 beaches across the globe and sorted them based on the percentage of reviews that contain the phrase “clear water”. The findings revealed that Australia has the most beaches with pure, clear waters across Oceania, with eight of the top ten beaches located Down Under, and the third top right here in NSW. Considering the continent takes in 14 beachy countries and three of the world’s five oceans, that’s an impressive feat. The findings revealed that Australia has the most beaches with pure, clear waters across Oceania, with eight of the top ten beaches located Down Under, and the third top right here in NSW. Considering the continent takes in 14 beachy countries and three of the world’s five oceans, that’s an impressive feat.

In Australia, Parakeet Bay in Rottnest Island was named the beach with the clearest waters, followed by Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay, Eli Creek in K’gari and Emily Bay in Norfolk Island.

The only other countries with beaches that made the top ten list were Vanuatu (in first place) and Samoa.

Here's the top ten list for beaches with the clearest waters in Oceania:

Champagne Beach, Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu Parakeet Bay, Rottnest Island, Australia Hyams Beach, Jervis Bay, Australia Eli Creek, K’gari (Fraser Island), Australia Emily Bay, Norfolk Island, Australia Salmon Bay, Perth, Australia Meelup Beach, Dunsborough, Australia Lagoon Beach, Lord Howe Island, Australia Greens Pool, Denmark, Australia Lalomanu Beach, Apia, Samoa

Want more?