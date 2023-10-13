If there's one thing Australia excels at, it's beaches. And when it comes to crystal-clear waters, we continue to take the lead, according to a new analysis, which has found that Australia has (by far) the most beaches with crystal-clear waters in Oceania. A NSW beach – Hyams Beach in the Shoalhaven's Jervis Bay, which was also recently declared one of the top ten best beaches in the world – came in the third top spot on the ladder.
In Australia, Parakeet Bay in Rottnest Island was named the beach with the clearest waters, followed by Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay, Eli Creek in K’gari and Emily Bay in Norfolk Island.
The only other countries with beaches that made the top ten list were Vanuatu (in first place) and Samoa.
Here's the top ten list for beaches with the clearest waters in Oceania:
- Champagne Beach, Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu
- Parakeet Bay, Rottnest Island, Australia
- Hyams Beach, Jervis Bay, Australia
- Eli Creek, K’gari (Fraser Island), Australia
- Emily Bay, Norfolk Island, Australia
- Salmon Bay, Perth, Australia
- Meelup Beach, Dunsborough, Australia
- Lagoon Beach, Lord Howe Island, Australia
- Greens Pool, Denmark, Australia
- Lalomanu Beach, Apia, Samoa