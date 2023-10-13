Sydney, look up: NASA says this meteor shower will be the most beautiful of the year

If you’re like us, you’re a sucker for a celestial sighting. From supermoons to rare green comets, we love a bit of amateur astronomy and pulling ourselves off the couch to be dazzled by the wonders of space. So you can imagine that we got very excited when we heard that the Orionids meteor shower, which experts consider to be the most beautiful of them all, is coming in October.

What is the Orionids meteor shower?

The Orionids meteor shower is an annual celestial event renowned for being a spectacular feast for the eyes. These particular meteors are known for being extra bright and super speedy, travelling into the Earth's atmosphere at a rate of 66 km/h. This galactic phenomenon holds a special place in the hearts of space fanatics, as the meteors are actually made up of debris left behind by the famed Halley’s Comet.

On the night of the showers’ peak, there could be 20 to 30 meteors appearing per hour, making for a truly spectacular sight. But don’t just take it from us: NASA says this meteor shower is considered the most beautiful of the year. This is because these meteors are particularly sparkly – and as they travel so quickly, they can produce bright fireballs with lasting 'trains' behind them that make for an incredible display in the night sky.

How can you see the Orionids meteor shower in Sydney and NSW?

If you’re keen to see this stunning space show, here’s how to do it. The best time to view the Orionids meteor shower is between October 21 and 22, in the early hours of the morning – about 2am is the peak period. For us in the Southern Hemisphere, pick a location where you can get a vast view of the sky, facing in a northeast direction. When you’re choosing your stargazing spot, find an area well away from the city or street lights.

Patience is key, and make sure you allow at least 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. The meteor event will last until the sun begins to rise, so there’s plenty of time to catch it. Just lie back, relax and enjoy the wonders of the starry sky.