The cutting-edge Grammy-winning singer-songwriter herself, SZA, is on Australian soil – and fans across the country are playing her S.O.S album on repeat in preparation for the upcoming shows. The indefinable pop powerhouse – whose musical style combines elements of R’n’B, hip-hop, soul, and chill electronica – announced the initial dates for the Australian leg of her S.O.S Tour back in February. She was set to take over Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for two consecutive nights in April, but after the first two shows sold out in moments, SZA added an additional show on Friday, April 26.

So why are SZA fans so hungry to see this musician perform live? We chatted to Sydney-based fan Ava, who saw SZA back in 2018, and they told us: "She was everything." Aside from the chance to sing along to hit songs like 'Kill Bill' and 'I Hate U' with a whole stadium of people, Ava explained that SZA creates a space that is really special for queer community, and "especially for sapphics and POC folks who don't often feel represented in those spaces". Slay.



Here's what we know so far about SZA's upcoming Sydney shows.

When is SZA’s S.O.S Tour in Sydney?

SZA will take to the stage at the Qudos Bank Arena (after previously hitting Brisbane for two shows) for her first Sydney S.O.S Tour concert on Tuesday, April 23. She will also perform on Wednesday, April 24, and Friday, April 26, before heading down to Melbourne for three additional shows.

What time will SZA come on stage?

All gates to Qudos Bank Arena will open at 6pm, and the music will kick off at 8pm, with Californian R&B curator SiR as the opening act. We can’t be 100 per cent sure exactly what time SZA will come on stage.

What can I bring to SZA Sydney show?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to SZA’s S.O.S tour in Sydney. Here are the main things to remember.



You can bring:

One bag no larger than 20cm x 15cm



You can’t bring:

Backpacks, selfie sticks, professional cameras, umbrellas, alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or bicycles. A heap of other items you may or may not have been considering bringing along are also prohibited, so it’s worth checking the conditions of entry over here.

Are there any SZA tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for SZA tickets has been through the roof. So much so, that the star added additional dates for both her Sydney and Melbourne stops. General allocation for all dates is currently exhausted, but you can join the waitlist for resale tickets over here.

What’s the full setlist for the SZA S.O.S tour?

The exact setlist for SZA’s Sydney shows hasn’t been confirmed, but based on her recent Auckland shows, we can expect the setlist to look a little like this:

Seek & Destroy

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Ghost in the Machine

Used

Bag Lady

Blind

Shirt

All the Stars

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Low

Supermodel

Special

Open Arms

Nobody Gets Me

Saturn

Normal Girl

Kiss Me More

Love Language

Snooze

I Hate U

Kill Bill

The Weekend

Rich Baby Daddy

Good Days

Who will be supporting SZA in Sydney?

Californian R&B curator SiR will be joining SZA on the line-up – get ready to groove.



