Ever wondered what it’d be like to play Squid Game for real? Now you can. Luna Park Sydney is teaming up with Netflix to bring you Squid Game: The Experience. Kicking off on 16 December under Luna Park’s iconic Big Top, you’ll get the chance to step into the intense world of the Netflix hit show and take on some of its infamous challenges.

Since its launch in 2021, the Netflix show Squid Game, set in a dystopian South Korean landscape, has become a global phenomenon, winning Emmys and dominating pop culture.

Luna Park CEO John Hughes says he's excited about this collab with Netflix. "Teaming up to launch Squid Game: The Experience in Sydney's immersive Big Top exemplifies our commitment to bringing thrilling experiences to the Park. We can’t wait for our visitors to immerse themselves in Squid Game: The Experience, if they dare.”

Think you can survive the real life version of “Red Light, Green Light”? And you’ll need a bit of luck to outwit Front Man who will test your skills and strategy in heart-pounding games – some familiar, others new, but all inspired by the hit Netflix series.

The first rule? There can be only one winner. Whether you're going solo or in a group (up to 25 people – team-building, anyone?), it’s every player for themselves. You’ll accumulate points as you go, with a winner crowned at the end.

Once the games are done and dusted, you can refuel at the Korean Street Food Night Market.

Squid Game: The Experience begins on December 16, 2024, and will be open on Fridays to Sundays at Luna Park Sydney. Ticket sales open today (Tuesday, November 5) – find out more over here.

