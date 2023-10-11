Everything Taylor Swift truly does turn to gold. The Eras Tour movie has just become the most profitable concert film in history, all before it's even been released. The Swift effect continues to sweep the world.

The film’s distributor AMC released a statement announcing global ticket sales have already banked the singer $100 million, all before it hits cinemas on Friday, October 13. "Audience demand for the Eras Tour concert film has been incredible from the moment it was first announced,” an AMC spokesperson said in an official statement.

The movie itself was filmed during the US leg of Taylor’s Eras Tour, which has become a record-breaking event in its own right. The 146-date tour will span across continents and will run through until November 2024. If you can’t make it to one of her concerts (yup, tickets have been dang hard to come by) you may be happy to settle for the in-cinema version instead.

For Sydneysiders keen to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the movie will premiere this Friday, October 13, showing in all major movie theatres across the city. To make sure you don’t miss out on tickets, be sure to book in ahead of time and get crafting your friendship bracelets. Find out more, here.

Oh and get your vocals warmed up. Taylor Tweeted earlier this year that “singing and dancing” is “encouraged” during the viewing of her film. You don’t have to ask us twice to belt out 'Cruel Summer'...

