The best things to do in Sydney this week, Jun 7-13

Winter has arrived, but it is no time to hibernate in Sydney. Sydney Solstice is heraldling an exciting new era for Sydney’s after-dark culture, reviving the city after lock-downs and lock-outs with a sprawling program celebrating all things nightlife (Jun 8-20). Get rugged up, because there's cultural and creative hubs popping up after dark in some unusual places. But there's also plenty more to do, eat and see during daylight hours.

Some of Australia’s top female chefs are putting their heads together on a four-course menu for this immersive event with soundscapes, movement, live music and unexpected surprises. Sydney Town Hall becomes a debaucherous mess hall for the occasion, and diners are encouraged to channel the theme ‘last supper’ and dress for the occasion – think reds, blacks, gothic glamour and coven realness.

At Darling Harbour’s Winter Festival you can carve through the action on an ice rink, see live music and eat some wintry snacks. Time to dig out your beanies and revel in this winter wonderland. Make sure you book in for a session at the Ice Skating Rink. It’s for everyone, whether you’re going to be pirouetting à la Michelle Kwan or just slipping around like a baby deer.

Dust off your cowboy boots. This two-day festival is taking over the bars, parks and pubs of Newtown and Enmore with free and ticketed gigs over the June long weekend with a program of country, bluegrass and blues. Let go of your preconceived notions about what a country show looks like and ride your horse to the old town road (and by that we mean King Street) for this showcase of Inner Western flavour and refreshing musicians.

Every Sydneysider will be familiar with that most quintessential of Sydney views at Circular Quay – but for two days only, there will be a whole new way to take in this iconic vista. Courtesy of outdoor gear brand Kathmandu, Circular Quay is getting its very first urban zipline. For just $5 a go, thrillseekers will be able to hurtle along the docks at the Sydney Cove Overseas Passenger Terminal by the Rocks at 40km-per-hour.

