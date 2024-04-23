The huge global thrift store Savers is finally launching in Sydney

The enormous superstore in Western Sydney will stock more than 100,000 pre-loved items – with 25,000 new items every week

If you’ve exhausted the rails at Glebe markets (now known as Markets at Glebe), and raided all of the gems from your local Vinnies, this announcement will come as welcome news. Savers, the huge global second-hand clothing retailer, has confirmed that it’s opening its first Sydney store – a sprawling 1,590 square metre superstore in the city’s west.

Housed in a former warehouse in Hoxton Park, Prestons, the vast “thrift superstore” is set to be a dream spot for shopping in the age of el cozzie livs – with an exhaustive, wildly-affordable collection of clothing, homewares and accessories.





Since opening its first thrift store in San Francisco in 1954, Savers has gone on to become something of a second-hand mega-brand – with more than 315 stores across America and Canada, and 12 currently in Australia.

Set to stock more than 100,000 pre-loved items, many priced under $10, Savers Hoxton Park is projected to create 100 new job opportunities in 2024 alone – with 25,000 new items arriving every week to be sorted through and sold to savvy Sydneysiders.

The store is set to open on Thursday, May 30 – you can plan your visit over here.







