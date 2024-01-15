Try the Danish cocktail special, ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and the tasty ‘El Frederiko Hot Dog’ at the CBD bar

Tasmanian-born Crown Princess Mary, along with husband Frederik, are now Denmark’s new King and Queen – after Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe II signed her abdication in Copenhagen on Sunday, January 14, 52 years after becoming monarch.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Copenhagen to witness the historic coronation, with the new King and Queen sharing a kiss on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace to the delight of the crowd.

Mary, who has been Denmark’s crown princess for the past 20 years, is now Queen Mary, and it’s fair to say us Aussies are pretty chuffed. Because not only was Mary born in Australia, Mary and Fredrick also met for the first time in Sydney bar Slip Inn back in 2000 during the Sydney Olympics. You could call us Cupid.

To celebrate the Danish royal coronation, the usually Mexican-inspired bar and restaurant has transformed into a Danish extravaganza, decked out with Danish flags throughout the venue, King and Queen thrones for you to sit on a snap a pic, and daisies – Denmark’s national flower – blooming throughout.

Slip Inn’s executive chef Tal Bucknik has created a Danish-inspired hotdog for the occasion. Called the ‘El Frederiko Hot Dog’, it features a smoked hot dog, ancho chilli ketchup, mustard, white onion, gherkins, fried shallots, served with fries and remoulade sauce.

You can pair your hotdog with the Danish cocktail special, ‘There’s Something About Mary’, made with Absolut Vodka, lychee, lemon, vanilla, aquafaba, and Danish spirit Aquavit, which has been sourced just for this fancy drink.

As a nod to the new King and Queen of Denmark, Slip Inn’s Danish look, cocktail and hotdogs will be available for the month of January, so come on down and order one (or several) for yourself. And who knows, maybe you’ll run into a prince?

