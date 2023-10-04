These down-to-earth Sydney bathhouses have won Australia's Best Day Spa in the World Spa Awards

You won't find any Real Housewives at these award-winning spas in Glebe, Newtown and Balmain

When you think award-winning day spa, you probably picture the Real Housewives sashaying into glowing, marble-surfaced interiors and sipping on glasses of Dom. Well, Australia's best day spa brand doesn't quite fit that bill (and we'd say, in this case, that's a good thing). Inner West spa and bathhouse brand Nature's Energy (which has venues in Glebe, Newtown and Balmain) has been recognised in the 2023 World Spa Awards, taking out gongs for both Australia’s Best Day Spa 2023 and Oceania’s Best Day Spa 2023. Yet it's a fairly humble establishment – instead of being known for Champagne and chandeliers, it's known for its knowledgeable staff, use of natural ingredients, holistic approach, jam-packed menu, bang-for-buck services and high standards of professionalism.

As well as the Finnish sauna-style offerings (hot and cold spas, sauna, steam rooms), they offer up a range of relaxing and restorative massages, reiki, crystal therapy, naturopathy, acupuncture, facials, beauty services such as waxing, and even hypnosis sessions.

Photograph: Supplied

In terms of products, as the name suggests, they use ingredients made from the Australian flora. Between bush flower essences and local native essential oils, their philosophy is all about helping clients feel their best by using the best Australia's landscape has to offer.

That said, they also have all the day spa perks you'd expect: fluffy robes, lockers, hair dryers, slippers and herbal tea on tap.

Photograph: Supplied

In response to the accolades, Melissa Bovill from Nature’s Energy says, “[The awards] stand as a testament to the unwavering commitment and expertise of our extraordinary team at Nature's Energy Day Spa and Bathhouse. This recognition reaffirms our steadfast dedication to inspiring wellbeing through the elemental essence of nature."

Down-to-earth, trophy-winning R&R that won't break the bank? Book us in.