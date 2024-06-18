If the end of Vivid Sydney has left you craving more luminous activities, we’re here to help. After a difficult season back in 2023 – with severe flooding meaning the festival had to be put on hold – this magical light fest is back for its fourth year in operation, bringing 15 nights of sparkling immersive fun to the border of New South Wales and Victoria.



Photograph: Supplied | Murray River Council

Designed and created by world-class design studio Mandylights (the people who brought us Luna Park’s Sonic Neon), the four-week Moama Lights festival will come to life on the banks of the Murray River. Honouring this year’s theme for the festival (Enchanted Nights: A Celebration of Light), state-of-the-art installations, projections and cutting-edge moving light technology will pay homage to Banjo Paterson's evocative poem The Daylight is Dying – capturing the elements of nature that come to life when night sets in, and using immersive audiovisual storytelling to share stories from across the region.

Photograph: Supplied | Murray River Council

The event will also play host to art by First Nations artists Warrick Keen and Alkina Edwards, as well as an exhibition of artworks by local students. Food trucks on site will keep visitors sustained, and the American Hotel Beer Garden will be within easy striking distance. Leaning into its mid-winter timing, the festival will also play host to a pop-up ice-skating experience that will be open at the nearby Kerrabee Soundshell from Saturday, June 29.

Set in the dreamy regional setting of Moama’s Horseshoe Lagoon, Moama Lights will run from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 28 (Thursdays through to Sundays). Adult tickets cost $22, with kids tickets available for $11 (and free entry for kids under 3). You can learn more and book your tickets over here.



Want to be the first to know about what's on in Sydney? Sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter, delivered direct to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: