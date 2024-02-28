Taronga Western Plains Zoo has revealed a $12.1 million platypus refuge – and you can currently see one cutie up close

If you’ve been making more trips to Sydney’s Royal National Park in the hope of spotting a platypus in the wild, this might be the news you’ve been hoping for. To boost the population of these adorable semi-aquatic creatures, Taronga Western Plains Zoo has revealed a $12.1 million platypus refuge to help slow the decline of the species.

Native to Australia, these absurdly adorable animals have been endangered for decades, with their populations across Australia having seen a 31 per cent decline over the past 30 years. Now, conservation organisations across the country are stepping in to help, with Taronga’s $12.1 million Platypus Rescue HQ refuge Austraia's the largest to date.

Photograph: Supplied | Rick Stephens |Taronga Western Plains Zoo

The huge, state-of-the-art research space which spans an impressive 2,800sqm (equivalent to more than two Olympic swimming pools) is home to 25 dual-chambered earth tubs and and 50 7,000 litre water tanks. While it’s currently home to only one little beaked creature by the name of Mackenzie, the additional capacity (it could house up to 65 platypus) exists to house creatures in need in the case of drought, bushfire or flood, with Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe describing the project as about "preparing for the worst while hoping for the best."

As well as providing potential refuge in the case of emergencies, the facility is focused on monitoring playtypus behaviour and preparing them for release into the wild – in the hope of boosting the platypus population, which currently stands at around 300,000.

The facility is now open to the public, so if you’re visiting Taronga’s Dubbo zoo, you’ll be able to see Mackenzie splashing and swimming in his shiny new home.

If you can’t make it all the way west, head into the Royal National Park and hope for the best – visitors have been reporting regular sightings, and you never regret a day in nature. You can learn more about Taronga's conservation work over here.

RECOMMENDED:

Want to witness conservation projects closer to home? Plan a trip to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo