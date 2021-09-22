This inspired meal kit subscription lets you cook along with some of Sydney's top chefs

Some of Sydney's most accomplished chefs – we're talking Paul Carmichael (formerly Momofuku Seiobo), Janni Kyritsis (MG Garage), Mark Jensen (Red Lantern), Ajoy Joshi (Nilgiris) and Giovanni Pilu (Pilu at Freshwater) – have signed up to share some of their trade secrets by way of a new meal kit subscription, Be Inspired. Each kit comes with everything you need to create some seriously top eats at home, complete with video tutorials and even some groovy Spotify playlists to really recreate that restaurant vibe in your own kitchen.

Meal kits have come a long way recently (largely thanks to a certain five letter word starting with C) and chefs have had to get even more creative when it comes to getting their food on your plate, and the recipes in the Get Inspired kits are one hell of a way to shake up the mid-week meal slump. The kit program is spearheaded by Sydney food identity Roberta Muir, former manager of the celebrated Sydney Seafood School, who has spent her career as a conduit between chefs and the public. The recipe kits contain the fresh produce and premium pantry items required to create delicious meals, with expert guidance via step-by-step videos from Muir and the chefs. You can opt for either a fortnightly or monthly delivery.

If the chefs spilling the beans wasn’t enough, let the ingredients persuade you; Pepe Saya, Vannella cheese and Salumi Australia are just some of the standard fare that you’ll be cooking with as well as quality meat and poultry, or vegetarian options if you’re so inclined. Heck, you can opt for matching wines delivered straight to your door. Five-spice quail, coconut crème caramel, duck laksa lemak, and a vino to wash it all down, need we say more? Check out the upcoming meal kits on the Be Inspired website here.

