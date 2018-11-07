This new juice bar saves wonky fruit from landfill

By now we're all pretty much onboard with carrying a KeepCup and buying slightly twisted carrots from the imperfect pick range at your supermarket. And now your liquid snacks will also contribute to the war on waste with news that a new juice bar is opening in Redfern where they will be using fresh produce deemed too ugly for shop display.

Das Juice is the new daytime venture from the Papa Gede's crew, who, after years of thinking up creative non-alcoholic juices in their CBD cocktail bar, have decided to apply their mixology skills when the sun is up. The venue is being developed with sustainability in mind so they'll be using BioPak containers, which can be industrially composted, and finding ways to compost the fibre and offcuts of the fruit and veg that go into the juices, smoothies and cold pressed refreshers on the menu.

They will also serve bubble tea, iced coffees, acai and smoothie bowls and a little poké for a healthier lunch option. This is good news for anyone who lives and works around the new development in Redfern where Huxtaburger and a new ramen bar have set up shop. Das Juice is also recruiting help from their neighbours – Moya's Juniper Lounge, over the road, will donate the oranges left over from Sunday Negroni nights so that they become Monday morning's juice.

They are already in talks with suppliers to source fruit and vegetables that were otherwise going to be wasted, so soon your banana smoothie or hangover juice will also deliver a little karmic boost to take the edge off the fear for our planet's future.

Das Juice opens in late November 2018. 66 Regent St, Redfern 2016. Mon-Sat 7am-4pm.

Help make the city better with these places to volunteer in Sydney.