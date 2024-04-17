Sydney
The Vegemite-caramel bun at Miss Sina
Photograph: Supplied/Miss Sina

This Sydney bakery is now selling the Vegemite-caramel bun approved by Gordon Ramsay

Pavlova, watch your back! Our national spread is the star of this sweet treat at Miss Sina's popular bakery

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Vegemite smeared on thick, buttered toast is a peak Aussie comfort food. We’re also Big Fans of soft and sweet cinnamon buns. But what if you combined both? This isn’t some kind of imaginary witchcraft, but real life – and the umami-rich creation even had global superstar chef Gordon Ramsay weak at the knees on a recent episode of Channel 9’s new reality show, Food Stars. Competitor Sina Klug, founder of the beloved Sydney vegan bakery Miss Sina, is the pastry wizard behind this creation.

Last week, Food Stars contestants were tasked to make a Vegemite dessert, which was a challenge for the German-born baker who says she is not personally a fan of the thick, salty spread. Alas, Klug didn't let her aversion to the yeasty spread get in the way. She ended up creating a twist on her popular cinnamon bun, adding Vegemite-candied pecans, chantilly cream, and a smooth, glossy Vegemite caramel. Well, it knocked Ramsay’s socks off – the chef said he absolutely loved it. (Pack your bags, Marmite.)

Sina told Time Out Sydney: “Gordon called my buns ‘exquisite’ and ‘absolutely delicious’, went for seconds, and I even got a few fist bumps behind the scenes!"

The Vegemite-caramel buns
Photograph: Avril Treasure

The Time Out team was lucky enough to try these bad boys, and we totally second what Gordon Ramsay said. Big time. 

We have good news for you: Sina and the team are now selling these wacky, delicious creations at their Marrickville bakery, so you can get a taste of the bun that made Ramsay fall head over heels in love. Whether you’re a Vegemite lover or not, we reckon these are well worth your time. One more thing? They’re completely vegan, too.

“Step aside pavlova, we have invented the most Australian dessert ever!” Klug added.

Miss Sina’s Vegemite-caramel bun is available now for a limited time at their Marrickville shop at 132 Illawarra Road. So if you’re keen to taste it, roll on over.

Loading animation
