Three Aussie bars have been named in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, with Sydney’s award-winning glamour Maybe Sammy coming in at 26th place, meaning it's made the coveted list for the sixth year running.

Two Melbourne bars also made the liquor-laced line-up, with super-sleek, Australia-focused spot Byrdi named the 35th best bar in the world, and pint-sized Caretaker’s Cottage, housed in a former caretaker’s quarters for a nearby church, coming in at 21st place and taking home the cake for the Best Bar in Australasia for the year, too.

The World's 50 Best Bar Awards, which were announced overnight at a ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday, October 22, are regarded as one of the most influential bar awards in the world, celebrating the best and most talented bartenders and drink enthusiasts on an international scale. The winners are voted on by an esteemed global academy made up of drink experts, bartenders and other top dogs.

Maybe Sammy, which came in at 15th place in 2023, is in The Rocks. Since its 2019 opening, it has captured the hearts of both Sydneysiders and out-of-towners thanks to its exceptionally crafted cocktails by white-coated bartenders, 1950's-inspired design, and fun theatrics (remember the bubbles?).

The World’s 50 Best Bars said: “Maybe Sammy has always set the bar high for its cocktails, but somehow manages to step up with each successive drinks menu. It’s that special kind of bar which, when you leave, it’s after having had your night made better, and with a story to tell your friends the next day.”

Maybe Sammy co-founder Stefano Catino said, "Being recognised among the Top 50 bars in the world is a tremendous honour. We are so proud of what our team has accomplished – from five years as Australasia’s best to being the first-ever Australian Michter's Art of Hospitality Award winners. Their passion and creativity are at the heart of everything we do at Maybe Sammy. We’re also very proud of Caretaker’s Cottage on being named Best Bar in Australasia this year – it’s fantastic to see Australian talent continue to shine on the global stage.”

Earlier this month, The World’s 50 Best Bars long list was announced, with the CBD's mezcal haven Cantina OK! being named the 96th best bar in the world. Mexico's Gatsby-coded Handshake Speakeasy took home the gold for 2024.

You can see the full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars for 2024 here. And you can check out Time Out's guide to the best bars in town here.

