This top Sydney bar is now serving celestial-inspired cocktails – including a boozy edible astronaut

Is there life outside Earth? What do aliens look like? Will Beyonce ever visit Down Under? If you too lay awake at night pondering the Great Big questions of the universe, then you’ll be stoked to know a top Sydney bar has just created 17 wild and wacky celestial-inspired cocktails – including one that's an edible astronaut. And yes, we know the mind-boggling drinks may not hold the answers to your deepest, darkest questions, but you’ll sure as hell have a great time knocking them back while you ponder on it all.

Called ‘Above the Clouds’, the fun cocktails have been created by the award-winning Dean and Nancy on 22 team, who want to invite their guests on a 'celestial journey' beyond level 22. Think Aladdin and Jasmine’s magic carpet ride, but right here in Sydney, and with more booze.

Photograph: Supplied/Dean and Nancy on 22

Take a (return) trip to the moon with the Rocketman, Dean and Nancy’s first edible cocktail shaped like a buttercup-yellow astronaut and presented to you in a cloud of smoke. The chilled cocktail is made up of vodka, lemon and fior di latte ice cream, violet liqueur, ginger, and vanilla with a white-chocolate mould (and we reckon after a few of these you may be seeing stars).

Make friends with outer space folk with the Alien on Holiday, a fantasy-style fruity cocktail featuring gin and sherry, plus lime, kiwi and pistachio. We’ve also got our eyes on the Ray of Light, a whiskey highball complete with its very own whimsical illuminated LED circle.

Ready to go on an adventure? We sure are.

