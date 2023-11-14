Sydney
A musician named The Kid LAROI in a black hoodie.
Photograph: Adam Kargenian | Wikimedia Commons | The Kid LAROI

TOO MUCH: The Kid Laroi is doing his first stadium tour of Australia in February 2024

General release tickets for The Kid Laroi's 'The First Time Tour' go on sale next week

Written by
Winnie Stubbs
The golden boy of Australian hip-hop has dropped the tour dates for his next Australian tour, and we’re willing to bank on his Sydney show on Friday, February 16 being something pretty special. Pre-sales for his CommBank Stadium show start today, and general public tickets will be released at 10am on Monday, November 20 (so your Monday morning meeting might have to wait).

The deceptively-named The First Time Tour is a reference to The Kid Laroi’s most recent album, which reflects on the journey of grappling with fame alongside the challenges of break-ups, grief and life as a young person in 2023. 

The Inner West-born artist came to global recognition in his early teens, and has gone on to win a slew of awards, collaborate with artists including Justin Bieber, and sell out stadiums around the world. 

During his last sell-out Australian tour, The Kid Laroi defied Sydney authorities by sneaking in a secret performance by Western Sydney drill group One Four. And while we can’t guarantee any guerilla performances this time around, it’s safe to assume that the ARIA winner’s show on home turf will be an epic affair.

Sydney show pre-sales start on Wednesday, November 15, at 10am. If you don't qualify for a pre-sale, Sydney-based fans will be able to grab tickets for The First Time Tour at 10am on Monday, November 20, via Ticketek.

