Attention art lovers and city explorers, we have news for you. The Biennale of Sydney will be back for its 24th edition in 2024, titled Ten Thousand Suns. The largest event of its kind in Australia, the Biennale of Sydney is a major international contemporary art festival that takes over various galleries and locations around the city for three months every two years – and it's always totally free to explore.

Following the announcement of the curatorial vision and first 39 artists for the new edition back in July, the Biennale has also now revealed the first location: White Bay Power Station, marking the first time the revitalised site will open its doors to the public in more than 100 years. Find out more about this exciting new site, along with some other juicy details about 2024 and some frequently asked questions, below.

When is the 2024 Biennale of Sydney?

The Biennale will be held over three months from March 9 through to June 10, 2024.

Where will the Biennale of Sydney be located in 2024?

The Biennale will announce all of the locations and program highlights at the end of October, but in the meantime we do know the first site – White Bay Power Station. A recognisable landmark of the Inner West, the state heritage-listed power station is more than 100 years old, and it operated right up until it was decommissioned in 1984. The location has undergone extensive remediation and conservation works to be repurposed as an arts, cultural and community hub. The 2024 Biennale of Sydney marks the first time it will ever be open to the public. It looks like Carriageworks could have a contender for the title of Sydney’s coolest arts venue to take over a great big former industrial site!?

“White Bay Power Station was powering Sydney’s trams and dominating the harbour skyline before the Harbour Bridge and then Opera House captured our attention,” the minister for planning and public spaces, Paul Scully, said in a statement. “While planning is underway for its long-term future, we are taking this opportunity to let the community immerse themselves in the site, through a program of events and activations, starting with the Biennale of Sydney."

Photograph: Supplied/Joshua Morris | Cosmin Costinaș (co-artistic director), Serwah Attafuah, William Yang, Kirtika Kain, and Inti Guerrero (co-artistic director)

What is the theme for the 2024 Biennale of Sydney?

Led by artistic directors Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero, the 24th Biennale of Sydney – titled Ten Thousand Suns – "proposes celebration as both a method and a source of joy, produced in common and broadly shared." With an exhibition of contemporary art at its core, the event will draw inspiration from histories of queer resistance and of coming-together to thrive in the face of injustice.

“Next year’s Biennale works across time periods, beyond the borders separating cultural practices rooted in different genealogies, and from all continents,” said Costinaș and Guerrero. “The exhibition owes a profound debt to the rich heritage of what is known today as Australia, especially to the struggles and practices in which First Nations communities and migrants have faced and played key roles.”

Which artists are participating in the Biennale of Sydney in 2024?

The first announcement of artists includes the likes of ground-breaking Ashanti/Australian digital artist and Time Out Future Shaper Serwah Attafuah; and acclaimed social history photographer and national treasure William Yang, who has been praised for his work recording the emergent gay community and Sydney party scene over the decades. Additionally, we'll see internationally acclaimed Indigenous contemporary artist Tracey Moffat, who is known for her work in film collage and photography; and Delhi-born, Sydney-based artist Kirtika Kain, who examines caste and identity through diverse alchemical and experimental printmaking processes. The full list of artists announced so far can be found at biennaleofsydney.art.

Photograph: Nigel Kippers | Serwah Attafuah

Sydney’s exquisitely designed contemporary performance hub, Phoenix Central Park, is joining powers with the Biennale in 2024, presenting a program of contemporary music alongside the exhibition, which responds to the works on display and complements the theme. Expanding beyond its multi-award-winning home in Chippendale, audiences can expect Phoenix's boundary-pushing curatorial footprint to be translated to exciting new locations, with a line-up of bold and performative music experiences.

Who are the curators for the Biennale of Sydney in 2024?

Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero are frequent collaborators, and their exhibitions embrace the multiplicities of people’s viewpoints, reflected in the unique experiences and possibilities that art can provide, inviting people to challenge and be challenged, to learn and celebrate together. Romanian-born Costinaș was the curator of the Romanian Pavilion for the 59th Venice Biennale (2022), and Colombian-born Guerrero was a tutor of the Curatorial Studies programme at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts-KASK, Ghent, and the artistic director of bap - bellas artes projects, Manila (2018-2022). Australia’s vibrant communities are central to Costinaș and Guerrero’s curatorial thinking for the Biennale, while also seeing it as a place that reaffirms the urgency for international dialogue.

How often is the Sydney Biennale?

The Biennale of Sydney is held every two years in Sydney, across multiple locations including art galleries and public spaces, and generally runs for three months between March and June.

How much does the Biennale of Sydney cost?

The Biennale of Sydney's exhibitions are always free to visit across all locations, including those in art galleries. The Biennale is committed to free access for all and serves people of all ages and cultures. You should consider costs of public transport into your visit – for example, on some years the Biennale takes over Cockatoo Island, and you may need to factor in a small fee for your ferry ticket. Food and drinks sold at Biennale location also costs money, so we suggest bringing a packed lunch and a water bottle if you're short on cash.

The full 24th Biennale of Sydney program, including locations and full list of participating artists, will be announced later this year. Stay up to date at biennaleofsydney.art.

