Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A street view of the Shibuya district of Tokyo in Japan.
Photograph: Jazael Melgoza

Visiting Japan is about to get a whole lot easier – here's what you need to know

Our Pacific island neighbour is preparing to loosen its strict travel rules

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

In June, Japan announced that it was finally opening its borders to tourists after a two-year period of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While exciting, it came with a caveat – visitors were only allowed to enter as part of a sponsored tour group, and even that came with additional requirements for testing and quarantining. These requirements left Japan as the only G6 nation not to fully reopen for tourism, but that's all potentially about to change.

According to a report by NHK, the Japanese government is considering allowing overseas tourists to enter without joining a guided tour, as long as the visit was arranged through a travel agency. This potential change follows a stark decline in foreign tourism – less than 8,000 visitors in July, which is well below pre-pandemic levels and likely due to a desire for an individual style of travel by Westerners. If approved, the move is expected to go into effect in September.

NHK also reports that the Japanese government has confirmed it will scrap its current requirements for pre-arrival PCR tests. This change will go into effect on Wednesday, September 7 and only applies to inbound travellers that have been fully vaccinated and boosted. 

While visitation still isn't a free-for-all, these changes mark a move in that direction and mean Australians will be able to enter Japan with more ease. 

ICYMI: In response to inflation, Coles is locking or lowering the price of more than 1,600 products.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.