After two years, Japan is opening its borders to tourists on June 10

Here's everything you need to know before planning a trip to our Pacific neighbour

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Japan instituted strict restrictions banning international tourists from entering the country. Those restrictions have remained in place for the past two years, but now Japan has finally announced that it will open its borders to travellers from June 10.

That's not to say that it'll be a free-for-all; visitors will only be allowed to enter if they are part of a sponsored tour group, and based on their departure country, they'll be divided into risk categories of red, yellow and blue. This is what will determine their on-arrival testing and quarantine requirements.

Australia is among the list of 98 countries considered to be part of the low-risk blue group, and as a result, Australians are not required to quarantine or take an on-arrival test. The only requirement is a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of departure.

Red is considered high-risk, and those in this group must complete an on-arrival test and a three-day quarantine at a government-designated facility, or display a valid vaccination certificate and complete a seven-day at-home quarantine. Yellow is considered medium-risk and requires an on-arrival test and seven-day home quarantine.

It's also important to note that tourists will be expected to wear face masks and take other precautions, including practising social distancing. For more information, read up on Japan's local standards regarding Covid-19 here.

