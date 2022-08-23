Coles is locking or lowering the price of more than 1,600 products

With cost of living expenses on the rise, the move is meant to keep staple products affordable – here are the highlights

When doing your weekly shop, you've likely noticed that your dollarydoos just aren't stretching as far as they used to. And whether you've accepted that your favourite products will cost an arm and a leg or you've made some less-than-ideal substitutions (a la KFC and cabbage), we're all wondering when the price hike will come to an end.

Thankfully, Coles has come to the rescue during this difficult (and spenno) time by committing to locking the price of 1,168 products until January 2023 and lowering the price of an additional 500 products.

Both lists are comprised of both home brand products and branded products, and over the last three weeks, Coles has lowered the prices on Bega peanut butter (from $8 to $7.50), self-raising flour (from $2.40 to $2) and canned tuna (from $4.25 to $4), among other products. The extensive list of locked products includes staples like beef mince at $7, free-range eggs at $4.90, dried pasta at $1, nappies at $11.50 and more.

"As we lead into Christmas, we know consumers want to see price stability and prices come down on the products that matter to them most," says Coles chief executive of commercial and express, Leah Weckert.