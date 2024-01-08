Vote for your favourite craft beers in GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers of 2023 awards

You have until January 14 to vote for your five favourite craft beers in this massive annual people's choice poll

It’s officially Hottest 100 season – and we’re not just talking about Triple J’s annual Aussie music countdown. The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) is back for its 16th Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers awards, and they want to hear which beers made your top five in 2023. This is likely both the greatest and toughest job you’ve faced so far this year, but those up for the challenge will go in the draw to win a share of prizes valued at $10,000.

In 2022, more than 60,000 beer lovers from across the country registered to vote in Australia’s biggest and most influential craft beer poll (including old mate and former Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese). Out of the 2,140 different beers nominated, Mountain Culture Beer Co’s Status Quo Pale Ale claimed the crown as the GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer Champion of 2022. Chasing at its tail were two previous champions, including Balter Brewing’s XPA’s in second place and BentSpoke Brewing Co's Crankshaft IPA in third spot.

Will either of these three champs make the podium in 2023? All will be revealed when GABS releases the Hottest 100 on Saturday, January 27. On top of its highly anticipated main Hottest 100 list, GABS will also award bragging rights to the Hottest Indie Beers, Hottest New Beers and Hottest Next Beers (101-200) of 2023.

You can raise a bottle or a can to the champion at one of the countdown parties taking place across the country. To really get amongst the action, head to Ashfield’s First Choice Liquor store where the results will be broadcast live via the Hottest 100 podcast hosted by Australian Brews News founder, Matt Kirkegaard (aka @goodbeermatt). While there, you can sip back in the pop-up beer garden and quench your thirst with some of the winning craft beers.

Vote for your top five craft beers of 2023 by registering for the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers people’s choice poll here. Voting closes on January 14.

