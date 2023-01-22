Sydney
Timeout

People in a crowd watching a live performance.
Photography: Dexter Kim/The Great Club

The best Hottest 100 parties in Sydney

Here are our picks of Sydney parties where you can count down the Triple J Hottest 100 in 2023

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
The only thing hotter than counting down the Triple J Hottest 100 from a house party, is counting down the Hottest 100 from a public party. What better way to bond with a bunch of strangers than over your shared love of Gang of Youths' 'In the Wake of Your Leave', or Spacey Jane's 'Hardlight'?

After all, going out and dancing can still feel like a bit of a novelty, in these post-pandemic times.

So we've rounded up the best listening parties around Sydney on Hottest 100 Day (Saturday, January 28, 2023). As well as an emo after party for those who want to kick on.

Like dancing, but not a Triple J fan? Here are our picks of the best dancefloors in Sydney.

The best Hottest 100 events in Sydney

JJJ Hottest 100 Marrickville Block Party at The Great Club
Photography: Dexter Kim/The Great Club

JJJ Hottest 100 Marrickville Block Party at The Great Club

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Marrickville

The Great Club in Marrickville will be hosting a free JJJ Hottest 100 party in their carpark. Celebrate the countdown with a local brew and some delicious food by The Great Club's mates: Pepito's, Grumpy Donuts and Baba's PlaceCool off in the kiddy pool (if you're game?), enjoy live mural art from Sindy Sinn, and if you're feeling competitive, take part in the handball comp. Once the countdown wraps up, DJ Tasker will keep you dancing with tunes inside the club. Even though it's free, they'd like you to RSVP here.

Starts 11:30am, Saturday, January 28

Triple J Hottest 100 Party at The Lansdowne Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Triple J Hottest 100 Party at The Lansdowne Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Chippendale
  • price 1 of 4

If you like it loud, count down from the Lansdowne. They'll be broadcasting the Hottest 100 from 12pm, and their rooftop bar will be open from 4pm, so you can catch some fresh air in between songs. They'll continue after the top tune is announced, with rotating DJs playing your favourite Aussie music until late. Celebrate with $15 jugs of Young Henry's and $6 house spirits and wines for the duration of the countdown. Free entry.

Starts noon, Saturday, January 28

Emo 100 Countdown at Oxford Art Factory
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Emo 100 Countdown at Oxford Art Factory

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 1 of 4

The Oxford Art Factory is hosting a different kind of hottest 100 on Saturday, January 28 – from 8pm, they'll be present their own Emo 100 Countdown, celebrating the songs that saved us all in our angsty years. You can vote for your top five emo songs here. A nice way to keep the party going after Triple J wraps it up. Book here. (Black skinny jeans and eyeliner encouraged – 'Best Scene Outfit' wins a $100 prize. This event is body positive and LGBTQIA+ friendly.)

Starts 8pm, Saturday, January 28

