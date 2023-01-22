Here are our picks of Sydney parties where you can count down the Triple J Hottest 100 in 2023

The only thing hotter than counting down the Triple J Hottest 100 from a house party, is counting down the Hottest 100 from a public party. What better way to bond with a bunch of strangers than over your shared love of Gang of Youths' 'In the Wake of Your Leave', or Spacey Jane's 'Hardlight'?

After all, going out and dancing can still feel like a bit of a novelty, in these post-pandemic times.

So we've rounded up the best listening parties around Sydney on Hottest 100 Day (Saturday, January 28, 2023). As well as an emo after party for those who want to kick on.

