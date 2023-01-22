The Great Club in Marrickville will be hosting a free JJJ Hottest 100 party in their carpark. Celebrate the countdown with a local brew and some delicious food by The Great Club's mates: Pepito's, Grumpy Donuts and Baba's Place. Cool off in the kiddy pool (if you're game?), enjoy live mural art from Sindy Sinn, and if you're feeling competitive, take part in the handball comp. Once the countdown wraps up, DJ Tasker will keep you dancing with tunes inside the club. Even though it's free, they'd like you to RSVP here.
Starts 11:30am, Saturday, January 28