What you can and cannot do in Sydney's 8 local government areas of concern

If you're based in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Blacktown, Liverpool, Cumberland, Georges River, Parramatta or Liverpool, these are the rules you need to follow

Eight Sydney local government areas (LGAs) in west and southwest of the city have been designated “areas of concern”, due to the high levels of community transmission currently being detected there. If you live in Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Campbelltown or Blacktown, you need to follow a number of strict health orders. These lockdown settings are different to those in effect across the rest of Greater Sydney, and anyone failing to comply with these rules could face harsh fines.

Here’s everything you need to know about what you can and cannot do in Sydney’s hotspot LGAs right now.

Can I go out?

Yes, but only if it is essential. Like the rest of Greater Sydney for the past five weeks, you are only permitted to leave your house for four reasons:

Shopping for essentials like groceries and medicines.

Medical care or compassionate needs, including getting vaccinated or visiting your singles bubble buddy

Exercise outdoors, in groups of no more than two people.

Essential work.

However, in the hotspot LGAs you are only permitted to travel a maximum of 5km from your home for any reason including exercise or shopping – you can calculate this using this handy interactive map.

Only “authorised workers” are permitted to leave the hotspot LGAs, including health care workers, retail workers and trades vital to essential services in Sydney. If you are a health care or aged care worker travelling outside of your home LGA for work, you are required to return a negative test result every three days, and you must be able to produce evidence of this result if stopped by police.

You must carry proof of address with you when you leave your home. This doesn’t need to be an official document, a piece of mail will do.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Yes, at all times when you are outside of your home, even when you’re outside. If you live in an apartment block, you must also mask up when you’re in the common areas of the building like the lobby, the lifts, or shared laundry facilities. If you are found by police to be ignoring the mask mandate you may receive an on-the-spot fine of $500.

Can I still go to the shops?

Yes, but you are not allowed to travel further than 5km from your home to do so, and only one person from your household is allowed to leave your home to shop each day. Only certain shops are allowed to trade at present:

Supermarkets and grocery stores (including butchers, bakeries, fruit and vegetable stores, liquor stores and fishmongers);

Stores that predominantly sell health, medical, maternity and infant supplies;

Pharmacies and chemists;

Petrol stations;

Car hire;

Banks and financial institutions;

Hardware, nurseries and building supplies;

Agricultural and rural supplies;

Pet supplies;

Post offices and newsagents; and

Office supplies.

Can I visit other people?

It is prohibited to visit other households unless it is for essential purposes like caregiving or delivering supplies, or you have a ‘singles bubble’ arrangement. People breaking this rule, particularly people visiting extended family that do not live in the same house, has been identified as one of the main drivers behind the high levels of community transmission in the hotspot LGAs so it is vitally important that you do not break this rule without a reasonable excuse. Police are conducting door knock check-ins across the eight hotspot LGAs to ensure residents are complying.

What about exercising?

You are allowed to leave your home to exercise, but you must not travel more than 5km from your home, or leave your home LGA to do so. You are permitted to exercise with one other person, or the other members of your household, only.

Can I get food or drink delivered?

Yes. Eateries and bottle shops are permitted to offer takeaway, and delivery services are still allowed to operate in hotspot LGAs. While there are no official guidelines, most delivery services have a “leave at the door” policy, so you don’t need to come into contact with your delivery driver.

Should I get vaccinated?

Yes, as a matter of urgency. All adults can now access a vaccine in Sydney, and from July 30, pharmacies and government vaccination hubs are accepting walk-ins. Alternatively, you can book your jab with your GP. Find more details on how to arrange your jab here in our handy explainer.

