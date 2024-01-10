Sydney
View of the Riverina Wagga Wagga
Photograph: Supplied

Get on board: Train travel from Sydney to getaway spots throughout NSW has spiked

Train (instead of car or plane) travel is good for your bank balance and the environment

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
While it is absolutely no secret that Sydney trains see more than their fair share of commuters on the daily, it turns out this method of public transport is fast-becoming travellers’ favourite way of getting around the state, and the country for that matter. Since 2022, the average number of monthly train-goers has risen by more than 30 per cent for destinations around New South Wales, and by almost 50 per cent to Melbourne.  

Thousands of regional train bookings have been made in just a few months, as voyagers favour cheap fares over the cost of flights and petrol. Even better: If you book your trip online or five days in advance, you receive discounts on your (already inexpensive) fares. 

Train travel is also attracting journeyers by the significantly lower amount of carbon dioxide emitted compared to other methods of transport – a train trip to Brisbane from Sydney emits about 44kg of CO2 per passenger as opposed to 73kg for flying and 134kg for driving.

If you aren't in the know about where’s where in terms of intercity train lines, let us help you – first, with our guide to the best carless day trips from Sydney. Your can swap out the boarding passes for train tickets to destinations all around the state, from Wagga Wagga and Mudgee to Newcastle

You can book your tickets online by heading to Transport NSW at the link here.

