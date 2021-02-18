SydneyChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out reopening rebranding 2020
Photograph: Time Out

Yes, us too – Time Out Sydney wiped from Facebook

The tech monopoly has made good on its threat and killed Australian publishers' pages

By
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

You might have heard something on the news about how tech giants are putting the squeeze on Australian publishers. It's in response to government legislation that would require the tech giants to pay publishers for the news posted on their platforms. Well, overnight Facebook made good on its threat, preventing Australian publishers from publishing anything at all on Facebook. 

And it's not just the big news outlets like The Guardian and the ABC that are affected. Yours truly is among the outlets that have had our Facebook pages scrubbed, as are many of our friends and clients.

But who needs Mark Zuckerberg to have a good time? Bookmark these pages: 

Keep up to date with the best restaurants, things to do, travel, art, culture and entertainment by signing up to our twice-weekly newsletter (and tell your friends to subscribe, too!). And you can follow us on Twitter and Instagram for the latest in all things Sydney. 

We don't want to be too navel-gazey and tell you Facebook's ban is going to hurt us. But it's worth noting that we're not the only ones swept up in this. Carriageworks art museum's page and Griffin Theatre Company's page have also been scrubbed. After a truly shocking 2020, it seems like an extra kick in the guts for the arts that venues are prevented from being able to tell people about upcoming exhibitions and shows.

Carriageworks Facebook page
Image: Carriageworks Facebook page
Griffin Theatre Company Facebook page
Griffin Theatre Company Facebook page

And it's not just arts and culture venues that are affected. Hospitality venues like Cargo have also had their posts removed. 

Cargo Facebook page
Cargo Facebook page

Facebook has long argued in defamation proceedings that it is not a publisher. But according to its own ban on publishers, well...

Facebook's Facebook page
Facebook's Facebook page

Want more great things to do in your own suburb? Check out our detailed neighbourhood guides and never be bored, no matter where you are.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.