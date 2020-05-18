You can now take a weekly livestreamed cooking class with Matt Moran

One of the positive side effects of spending all this time at home is that you’ve probably upped your game in the kitchen. If you want to take it to the next level, here’s a chance to learn from Matt Moran himself. The head honcho behind Aria, Chiswick and North Bondi Fish has today launched Cooking at Home with Matt Moran, a virtual cooking class series featuring two menus every week. Pour yourself a drink and log on each Friday at 6pm to make dinner alongside the celebrity chef as he guides you through step-by-step instructions, and answers burning questions from viewers like whether it’s okay to use that expired oyster sauce or not.

The recipes are selected from Moran’s cookbooks and are suitable for cooks of all levels, not just those who have mastered a sourdough starter. Every week the chef will unveil two new menus, each consisting of a main and two sides and making use of what’s in season. This Friday, May 22, Moran will be whipping up barbecued flank steak with chilli and coriander relish, roasted baby corn, dill and pine nuts, plus burrata with beanettes and mint; as well as chicken schnitzel with a butter lettuce, goat’s cheese, pea and preserved lemon salad, and tomato salad with pickled onion and basil dressing.

You can purchase the cooking classes for $20 per week and buy your own ingredients, or get everything you need delivered by Harris Farm for $200 (including ingredients, delivery and access to the cooking class; optional wine pairings cost extra). The live classes will be recorded and available on-demand throughout the week, so no worries if those Friday afternoon Zoom work drinks run over.

Cooking at Home with Matt Moran launches at 6pm on Friday, May 22. You can buy just the cooking class here or the ingredient kit from Harris Farm here.

