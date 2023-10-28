Time Out says

Boo! Calling all the gays, the gals, ghouls, zombies and zems – Australia’s biggest Halloween dance party is coming back, back, back again for more, more, MORE. This spooktacular event is expanding into a full-weekend activation, spreading its bewitching allure across the hottest venues, a flash hotel and cherished queer establishments throughout Sydney.

Prepare to be captivated by an unparalleled display of local, interstate and global queer talent as Horrorween unleashes its electrifying spectacle upon the legendary Hordern Pavilion for a nightmarish rave of epic proportions. The killer line-up of talent is led by the terrifyingly beautiful hostess of Canada’s Drag Race Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Aussie supremes Kween Kong and Hannah Conda from the top three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, who will entertain crowds with wig-raising performances.

Revelers are encouraged to get their freak on across two indoor and outdoor dance floors as queer international DJs Ben Bakson, GSP and Caca Werneck get hearts pounding. They’ll be joined by dozens of Australian DJs as well as a litany of enchanting drag queens and shadowy roving performers through the night.

There will also be make-up and special FX stations with professional artists on-hand to transform guests into their ghoulish alter-egos. Plus, for thrillseekers, Horrorween’s legendary “Scare Zone” will quicken your pulse as you run the bone-chilling gauntlet packed with petrifying thrills and blood curdling screams (in gay).

Guests looking to get the party started early need look no further than inner city boutique hotel, Oxford House, which will be transformed into “HORRORHOUSE” – an immersive “concept hotel” that gives guests access to the exclusive pre-party by the pool on Friday, October 27. Adding a little doom and gloom to Oxford House’s bright, airy suites, ticket-holders will be able to mingle with their favourite artists and other attendees before venturing into the official opening party at Universal superclub on Oxford Street, where the energy and excitement will reach unprecedented heights.

The fun doesn’t end there, with those wanting to party through the night on Saturday and into the early morning will be able to choose from two official after parties. Déjàboo (aka Déjàvu) will kick off at 11pm on Saturday, October 28 at Universal, and Morning Gory (aka Morning Glory) will run into the early hours of the morning at Home in Darling Harbour. Both will feature hours of non-stop entertainment, dancing and music to end (or start) one helluva weekend.

This salacious soirée of spooky fun is geared for LGBTQIA+ folks and allies, with a heavy lean on the “G”. Yes, the gays of the Oxford Street variety will be in their element, trading in their sweaters for strappy costumes. Is partying the night away with drag queens, boys in speedos and devil horns, and creatures of the night smeared in glitter and fake blood your idea of a good time? If your answer is yes, then it’s time to pop your booty to the Monster Mash this Horrorween.



Tickets are on sale now from $135. Tickets for Horrorween, the official opening and after parties, as well as HORRORHOUSE packages can be purchased at horrorweenfestival.com.

